Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ready Capital worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RC. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,215,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ready Capital Company Profile

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

