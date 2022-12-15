Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 73,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 82,876 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.