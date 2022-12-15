RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Down 3.7%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.26 and last traded at 0.26. 102,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 167,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.27.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.36.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries. The company explores for manganese, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, tungsten, and niobium deposits.

