Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Update

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWCB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

