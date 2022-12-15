Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Update

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWCB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.
About Redwood Capital Bancorp
