Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.72 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $62.72 million and $9.21 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.00 or 0.05064960 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00503594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,842,232,038 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

