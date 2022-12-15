Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:RGL traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 59.40 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.02. The stock has a market cap of £306.35 million and a PE ratio of 742.50. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

