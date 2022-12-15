Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Regional REIT Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:RGL traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.74). 239,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,408. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.02. The firm has a market cap of £309.44 million and a PE ratio of 742.50.
Regional REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.