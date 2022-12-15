Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.3 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGRNF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGRNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 1.55 to 2.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.