Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 571,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.03. The company had a trading volume of 395,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,427. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.