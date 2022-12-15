Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 932,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 292,292 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Citigroup downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

SHC opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

