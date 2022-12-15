Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after buying an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 932,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 292,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $17,068,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.