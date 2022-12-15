Renren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 42,219 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,793% compared to the typical daily volume of 355 put options.

Renren Price Performance

Renren stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Renren has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Renren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $31.5585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

