Renren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 42,219 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,793% compared to the typical daily volume of 355 put options.
Renren Price Performance
Renren stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Renren has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $33.80.
Renren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $31.5585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
