Rent the Runway Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,595 put options on the company. This is an increase of 192% compared to the average volume of 889 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

RENT traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 79,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,183. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $200.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

