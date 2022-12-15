Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Replimune Group stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Replimune Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Replimune Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Replimune Group by 538.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Replimune Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Replimune Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

