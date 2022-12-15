Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (AGYS, AZN, BKGFY, BRLXF, BURBY, CHYHY, EOG, ESLOY, FCHRF, FLNC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 15th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49).

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,468 ($42.55) to GBX 3,715 ($45.58).

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 2,380 ($29.20) to GBX 2,560 ($31.41).

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 475.00 to 550.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $146.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale to €182.00 ($191.58).

Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 70 to CHF 72. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.68) to €23.00 ($24.21). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 60 to CHF 62. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $365.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $22.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $44.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 79. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 218 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.27).

