ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Trimmed by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,775 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 6.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 1.01% of ResMed worth $324,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Trading Down 2.4 %

RMD traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.66. 6,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average of $221.86. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $264.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,451 shares of company stock worth $13,296,835. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.