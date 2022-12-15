Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 90,826 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RONI. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $439,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

