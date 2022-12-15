Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 35,226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,501,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 104,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

