Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 2,513 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 53,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,796. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

