Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.57% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,634. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

