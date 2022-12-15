Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.62. 29,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

