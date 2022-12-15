Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.9 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $697.71. 8,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,898. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

