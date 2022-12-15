Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.86 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

