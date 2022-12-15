Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 129,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,841. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.