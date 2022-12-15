Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 19,705 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 106,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

