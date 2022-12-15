Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 78,414 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after buying an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.7 %

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE MC traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,570. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

