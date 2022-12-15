Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Chad Rigetti Sells 102,280 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Chad Rigetti sold 102,280 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.97, for a total transaction of 99,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,745,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Chad Rigetti sold 114,553 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.01, for a total transaction of 115,698.53.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.03, for a total transaction of 188,391.12.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 0.99 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.93 and a 52-week high of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.54 and a 200 day moving average of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.06. The firm had revenue of 2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $135,968,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $5,505,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $5,224,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

