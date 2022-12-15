Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 12.9%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) fell 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 125,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 55,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

