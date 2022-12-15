Rodger Offenbach Sells 2,615 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) insider Rodger Offenbach sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $21,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,573 shares in the company, valued at $971,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

