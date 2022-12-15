Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 259000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rogue Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

