Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 19.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

