Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $190.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average is $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

