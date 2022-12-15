Round Dollar Price Tops $14.00 on Major Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $71,160.34 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $14.00 or 0.00079866 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $892.57 or 0.05079284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00500197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.02 or 0.29636897 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.