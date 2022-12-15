Round Dollar (RD) Tops One Day Volume of $74,345.35

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $74,345.35 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $14.04 or 0.00079421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

