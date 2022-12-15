Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 146 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

