Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

