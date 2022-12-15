Royal Bank of Canada Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Citigroup upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Oréal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($365.26) to €314.00 ($330.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($405.26) to €365.00 ($384.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.89.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

