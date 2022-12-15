Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 29,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,231. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

