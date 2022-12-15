RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EENEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.95) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $11.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. RS Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

