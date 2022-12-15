Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in November

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Rubicon Organics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

About Rubicon Organics

(Get Rating)

