Rublix (RBLX) Market Cap Hits $383,913.23

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Rublix has a market cap of $383,913.23 and approximately $6.19 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01863931 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

