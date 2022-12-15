S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 8,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCPPF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.25) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

S4 Capital Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

