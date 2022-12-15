Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 96.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

SACH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 483,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sachem Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 41.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

