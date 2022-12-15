Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $147.85 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $147.85 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00040693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00123408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00230707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054752 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.10769238 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

