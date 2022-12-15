Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. 51,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

