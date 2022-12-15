Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Safran Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.73. 1,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681. Safran has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.