SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,562 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 5.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

