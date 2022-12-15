Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,624,100 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 23,961,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,018.5 days.
Shares of SAPMF stock remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $60.40.
