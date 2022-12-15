Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,624,100 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 23,961,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,018.5 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of SAPMF stock remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $60.40.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

