Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.5 %

CRM traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 246,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. The company has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

