SALT Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $15,705.02 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00013520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00236957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03801202 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,928.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.